Joyce Elaine Austin, 90, passed from this life on November 6, 2020, in Edmond, OK. Joyce was born in a farmhouse near Peabody, Kansas, on June 25, 1930, to Lawrence and Ida (Jarvis) Slaymaker. She graduated from high school in Potwin, KS, and married Lloyd G. Austin in 1948. Joyce’s devotion to Lloyd led her to become an Oklahoma Sooner for his college degree in petroleum engineering; a homemaker and mother during his oilfield years with The Texas Company (Texaco) in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Illinois; and a world traveler and consummate hostess during his management career with Caltex Pacific Indonesia in Sumatra, Indonesia (1968-78), Texaco, Inc. in White Plains, NY (1978-79), Texaco Trinidad, Inc. in Trinidad and Tobago (1979-85), and Getty Oil Co. in Kuwait (1985-91). During the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, Joyce and Lloyd also lived temporarily in Saudi Arabia. Following Lloyd’s retirement in 1991, they built a home at Grand Lake where they regularly welcomed children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for holidays. Summer months were spent in the mountains of southern Colorado where they built a log cabin and enjoyed visits from family and friends. Joyce and Lloyd relocated to Edmond, OK, in 2013.

Wherever she lived, Joyce held a steadfast trust in God’s plan for her life and became an active member of a local Christian church or community, often teaching Sunday school and volunteering in faith ministries. Joyce had a gift for making people feel welcome and valued, and everyone she knew benefited from her thoughtful cards, calls, and notes of encouragement. She was a wonderful cook and took great pleasure in planning and hosting special meals for family, friends, and honored guests, always mindful of individual tastes and cultures. Joyce was a fun-loving, spirited competitor at any game. She and Lloyd generously donated their time and financial gifts to many charities and organizations, including the University of Oklahoma, Ozark Christian College, and Mission Aviation Fellowship.

Joyce and Lloyd were married for 66 years until his death in 2015. She was also preceded in death by siblings L.J. Slaymaker, Helen Morgan, and Marvin Slaymaker, oldest daughter Donna Lantrip, and great-grandchildren Mina Rashidzada and Annalise Oldham. She is survived by children Ken Austin (Barbara), Janice Oldham (Gary), Marcia Rupert (Kurt), Larry Austin, son-in-law Steve Lantrip; and grandchildren Debbie Erwin (Justin), Sidney Rashidzada (Omar), Tommy Austin (Alexis), Ben Oldham (Sara), James Oldham, and Emma, Maddy and Stan Rupert. She was blessed with 18 great-grandchildren who survive her and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. The family will hold a private memorial service, and suggests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to a charity of your choice.