Roberta C. Zeman, 74, WaKeeney, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Hays Medical Center.

She was born July 1, 1946, in Hays to Aegidius and Roberta (Weigel) Leiker.

She married Ralph "Gene" Zeman on Jan. 14, 1984, in Gove.

She enjoyed spending time with her husband, family, gardening, sewing, and many other crafts.

Survivors include her husband, of the home in WaKeeney; a son, Cary D. Gottschalk, La Crosse; two daughters, Nadine M. (Gottschalk) Buell and husband, Randy, Emporia and Nanette M. (Gottschalk) Yargus and husband, Billy, Hannibal, Mo.; a stepson, Tim Zeman, Hays; a stepdaughter, Kim Zeman, La Crosse; a brother, Anthony Leiker and wife, Brenda, Hays; three sisters, Doris Franch and husband, Roy, Ariz., Barbara Tinkler and husband, Jim, Texas and Mary Tuttle and Terry Cox, Park; seven grandchildren, Derrek Zietz, Seattle, Jessica Thiessen (Bryce), Haven, Justin Roberts (Amanda), Hannibal, Kamron Roberts (Cassidy), Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Bailey Stecklein, Hays and Hailey Zeman and Lilly Zeman, both of La Crosse; and five great-grandchildren, Canden Buskirk, Remington Buskirk, Presleigh Thiessen, Aiyla Roberts, and Ettie Roberts; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Eddie and Mike Leiker; and a great-granddaughter, Huntleigh Thiessen.

A private memorial service with immediate family will be Dec. 12, 2020; inurnment in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

