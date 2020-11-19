Sherry L. Barby

MAY, OK - Sherry L. Barby, age 73, died Nov. 17, 2020, in Manter, KS. She was born Jan. 14, 1947, in Boise City, OK, the daughter of Carl Wray and Ollie Mae (Cook) Dotson. Sherry earned a Bachelor’s Degree in education at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, OK. Sherry became the editor at the Harper County Journal for many years. Sherry married Russell Barby Jr.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Russell; daughter, Sara Barby of Meade, KS; son, Ben Barby of Laverne, OK; brother, Robert Dotson of Burlington, OK; three grandchildren. Sherry is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wray Dotson and Charles Dotson; and sisters, Barbara Dotson, Darla Smoyer, and Alice Jane Dotson.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 28, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Laverne, OK. Arrangements are in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Johnson, KS 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .