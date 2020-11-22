Beloit- Family-only services for Roger Wessling, age 73 of Beloit, will be at the Zion Lutheran Church in Beloit & a public graveside service will be at 11 AM Wednesday, November 25 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Beloit. Mr. Wessling died Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Mitchell County Hospital. Survivors include his wife Ardella; daughters Natalie (Jason) Lucas of Shawnee & Sandy (Jake) Nielson of Kansas City, MO; sister, Rosemary (Harry) Matous of Beloit; brothers, Dave (Pam) & Dan, both of Beloit; & 2 grandchildren, Liam & Mila. Visitation will be from 1-7 Tuesday at the Roberts Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Port Library, Zion Lutheran Church, or Mitchell County Veterans Memorial. Roberts Family Funeral Services, Beloit, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.robertsfamilyfs.com