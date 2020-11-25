MaryRose A. Santrock, age 85, formerly of Concordia, KS, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Heartland Haven, Inman, KS. She was born on April 12, 1935 in St. Joseph and Clyde, KS to Joseph W. & Matilda "Tillie" (Trembley) Urban.

She graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School, Concordia. She married B.W. Billy "Ike" Santrock on Oct. 28, 1954 in Concordia. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1990. She was a homemaker. MaryRose was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters and VFW #588 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughters, Camella Ballman (Dan), Blue Rapids & Candia Santrock (Rick Bos), Glasco; grandchildren, Tony Bierbaum, Becky Livingston (Kenneth) & Rusty Bierbaum & great grandchildren, Michael & Jason Livingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ike; her parents, an infant sister, Marie Urban; brothers, Wendell & Francis Urban & longtime companion, Carl "Casey" Noyes.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow in the Olive Branch Cemetery, Kensington. Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1-8 pm with a Rosary at 5 pm all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. The family suggests memorials to Kindred Hospice, Hutchinson in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.