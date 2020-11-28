George Edgar "Ed" Wilson, Jr., 83, of El Dorado, and formerly of Augusta, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, in El Dorado, KS. Friends and family may schedule viewing between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. The family will not be present. As an added precaution and effort to minimize the spread of COVID, those who wish to visit are encouraged to call the funeral home to schedule a viewing time. Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Augusta, Kansas. Those who attend the visitation and service are requested to wear masks.

Ed was born in Wichita, Kansas, on November 2, 1937, to the late Pearl Marie (Quillen) and George Edgar Wilson, Sr. His years in service included the U.S. Air National Guard and employment as an operator with Texaco/Skelly/Getty Refinery in El Dorado. Ed was a mason, a member of Patmos Lodge in El Dorado, and attended First Baptist Church in El Dorado and Augusta. An avid collector of cars, he enjoyed participating in a local car club. Friends observed his benevolent spirit and goodwill through his handshake, often accompanied by a piece of candy. Ed shared his strong faith in Jesus through his woodworking ministry, designing crosses and other items to share with those he encountered.

On November 10, 1956, Ed married Janice K. (Marshall) Wilson at First Christian Church in Augusta. Janice survives him. Daughters, Susan Kay Wile and husband Craig of Augusta; Nancy Miller and husband Frank of El Dorado; and Mary Ann Smith of El Dorado also survive him. Grandchildren include: Trisha Smith, Julie Martin, Cereasa Patterson (Phillip), David Miller (Samantha), Dustin Moore, (fiancé, Savvannah Sorensen) and Richard "Trey" Smith III; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Brooklynn, and Brittyn Smith, J. J., Jacob, and Jaydan Martin, Michael Smithwick Jr., Jace Killgore, Heidi Patterson, Jacob and Tyler Miller, Brysen and Amma Moore. Ed was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Smith, and sisters, Fern Pray, Eleanor Crowder, Betty Hutter, Donna Marshall, Mary Eastin, and infant sister, Mildred Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: First Baptist Church - Augusta 1501 State Street Augusta, KS 67010 or First Baptist Church - El Dorado 315 W Central Ave El Dorado, KS 67042.