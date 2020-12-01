Clifford L. Reeves, 69, of Ottawa, Kansas, died Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.

Following Covid-19 guidelines, funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home Ottawa, Kansas. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. The family will meet with friends for a visitation at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The family suggests memorials to the Prairie Paws Animal Shelter or Franklin County Cancer Foundation. Memorials may be sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, Kansas, 66067. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

He was born Sept. 26, 1951, in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of J.B Reeves and Ruby (Bittenbender) Reeves. Clifford was a lifelong Ottawa resident graduating from Ottawa High School with the class of 1970.

He worked the City of Ottawa for several years in his youth. For 19 years, he was head custodian for USD 231 Gardner/Edgerton until his retirement in 2014.

He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2700, Ottawa. He was a John Wayne enthusiast and one of the "Duke’s" biggest fans. He would watch several of his movies over a weekend and not care he had seen it many times before.

He loved the outdoors. He would mow and work in the garden on flowers for many hours during the spring and summer months. He would even go mow for other family members. He was a kind family first guy who always put others before himself. Clifford also loved country music. He had front row seats to the Ottawa Opry for many years and was always early to the shows so he could be first in line when the show opened.

Clifford is survived by his best friend and companion, Sharon Morgan, Gardner, Kansas; two sisters Darlene Foster, Ottawa; Janice Young, Olpe, Kansas; brother, Harry Reeves, Lebanon, Missouri; five nephews, Carl Elder, Ottawa; Steve Elder, Ottawa; John Horne, Ottawa; Jay Reeves, Lebanon, Missouri; Derrick Reeves, Lebanon, Missouri; and two nieces, Kelli Jones, Lebanon, Missouri; and Kitti Hoerle, Lebanon, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B and Ruby Reeves; brother, J.B Reeves and his wife, Leslie Reeves; two uncles, Roscoe Bittenbender and Joe Reeves; and an aunt, Josie Glaze.