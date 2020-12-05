Velma Milbourn, age 92, pf El Dorado, KS.

Velma Audine Milbourn was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived her life with grace and compassion. On June 21, 1928, she was born to Loyal Ross and LaVera Wheeler. She was united in marriage to Rex Milbourn, on June 27, 1949, in Augusta, Kansas. Together they raised their four children in El Dorado, Kansas, before moving to the family farm, in Chelsea, in 1960. They were members of the First Christian Church, in El Dorado.

Velma lived her life with an insatiable intellectual curiosity. When something piqued her interest (which was often), she was quick to research it on the Internet or within the family set of Compton Encyclopedia. An avid reader, she amazed family and friends with her ability to devour a book in a day or two and carry on a respectable conversation about it, as well.

Velma demonstrated an aptitude for learning in her youth and achieved the honor of being valedictorian of both her Towanda High School (class of 1946) and El Dorado Junior College (class of 1948). As a young woman, she was employed as a secretary for Ed Morris Oil Drilling Company. Once married, and later mother to four children, she devoted her life to being a homemaker. In the mid 1950’s, she partnered with Mary Jo Grant to establish a small home preschool. Many years later, Velma applied this devotion to children by caring for them at First Baptist Day Care, in El Dorado.

Velma died, at the age of 92, on the morning of December 2, 2020, as her beloved daughter, Peggy, held her hand. Enabling her to remain in her own home was the devotion, care, and friendship of Colette Thompkins over the past four years, and Leigh Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her husband, in 2016; her son, David; her parents; a brother, Ross Wheeler; sisters, Bette Hull and Marjorie Richey; grandson, Steven Rex Milbourn; and granddaughter, Brandi Milbourn.

Survivors include: Her children, Clinton (Sonja) Milbourn of El Dorado; Peggy (Steve) Thompson of Houston, Texas; Frank Milbourn, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and daughter-in-law Kathy (David) Milbourn, of Clinton, Tennessee. Her grandchildren, John David Milbourn, Lisa Milbourn, Summer Milbourn, Tinsley Milbourn, Landon Milbourn, Isaac Milbourn, Miranda Milbourn, Tammy McCloud, Melissa Cain, Zachary Thompson, Sam Thompson, Brookes Milbourn, Chelsea Milbourn, and Molly Milbourn. 20 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Dear to her was her friend of over 60 years, Marlene Grove.

Carlson Funeral Home, in El Dorado, is hosting a viewing, from 5-7pm, Monday, December 7. Family and friends will gather at Carlson Chapel, at 1 pm, Tuesday, December 8. Carlson requires masks to be worn. They will be provided, if needed. A graveside service will follow at Sunset Lawns Cemetery, in El Dorado. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Velma are suggested for the Salvation Army, First Christian Church of El Dorado Food Pantry, and Amedisys Hospice, as well as a charity of your choice.

The service will also be live streamed for anyone who cannot attend and will be accessible from her tribute page at carlsoncolonial.com, where you can also sign her online guestbook.