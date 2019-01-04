Happy New Year! It is 2019, and time for all those fresh starts and resolutions.

A new year is a great time to start something new, get rid of a bad habit, or revisit a routine that has been lost in the shuffle.

Fitness is always a good choice. And starting easy is even better.



Our move today is a power walk. And all you need is a safe area to walk, such as a neighborhood, track or a treadmill. Wear something comfortable and have on a good pair of shoes and you are ready to go.Start with a few simple lower body stretches to warm up your muscles to help prevent an injury.



Power walking is a total body movement. Keep your chest tall, engage your core and use your arms to assist your body with a quick forward motion. Keep your steps and strides quick and swift as this will get your heart rate up and help burn extra calories.



Set out for a desired distance or a set time. Keep track of times and distances as you may want to challenge yourself as your endurance increases. The great thing about walking is it can be done practically anywhere. It’s great to have your friends join you, not only for the companionship but the encouragement for one another as well.



Now get out there and start 2019 on the right foot!



— Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA, in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.