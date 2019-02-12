Support of a candidate is not collusion

Perhaps Russia did want Trump to become president. Millions of people around the globe had opinions on who should be the next president. This is certainly not a crime. Even if a supporter of a candidate breaks a law, this does not make the candidate a criminal.

Have we lost our bearing on impartial and objective justice?

The concurrent Me Too movement adds evidence that we have. Accusations are not proof. That is why Americans are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Guilty until proven innocent is a remnant of the wild West.

Jack Morris, Topeka