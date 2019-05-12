Don't let history repeat itself

I was a child during WWII and can tell you that we did not want to live in a dictatorship. Men, women and children joined together to defeat Hitler, Tojo and Mussolini. We had rationing for sugar, meat and gasoline.

Victory gardens were everywhere and we collected scrap metal for the war effort. We did this because we loved America and the freedom of our people to rule through our elected officials. What a difference today! The administration of the executive branch is protecting the president from being accountable to the American people by refusing to testify to Congress Oversight Committees or withholding documents that are vital to Congress in order to make intelligent decisions about the president's governing.

Denying Russian interference in 2016 election. No president is above the law! When Germany was going through horrendous times in the 1930s, Fascism crept up on them. They succumbed to Hitler resulting in the Holocaust.

We can march and vote in the 2020 election and get out the largest voter turn out ever and have a fair election.

B. Jean Taylor, Topeka