Columnist didn't give full Medicare picture

In Marc Thiessen’s column, published in The Topeka Capital-Journal on July 1, he reports on a study by a nonpartisan group stating that Medicare for All would cost $32 trillion over the next 10 years. He fails to mention that the same study found that if we continue with medical insurance and care the same as it is now, it will cost $34 trillion over the next 10 years. That is $2 trillion more, without covering millions of people.

Medicare for All is estimated to save us $2 trillion over 10 years and would cover everyone. The savings would come from a marked decrease in administrative overhead that we now pay because of the many varied plans and billing procedures of the many private profit-making insurance companies. Medicare for All would also be designed to allow everyone to have whatever doctors and use whatever hospitals they want. There would not be “networks” of providers that would be restricted based on what kind of insurance you carry.

We would all have the same insurance, Medicare and would be free to decide who we wanted to see.

Not all of the plans that some Democratic presidential candidates promote make sense for the country, but Medicare for All is one plan that does make sense. I encourage everyone to Google “Physicians for a National Health Plan” (PNHP.org/sitemap) and read “The Physicians’ Proposal for National Health Insurance” under the PNHP Proposals heading.

Nina Ainslie, MD, Manhattan