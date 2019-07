Topeka is overpopulated with dogs, cats

Topeka citizens need to address the serious problem of overpopulation of dogs and cats. The answer is simple, have your pets spayed and neutered. Do not let your pet roam — it is against the law. This problem is nationwide and does not have to happen.

I hope Topeka will step up and take care of this sad situation. The choice is yours.

Mary Ann Earp, Topeka