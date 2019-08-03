Is media biased?

Reporting that someone working in a high-level state government position was implicated in a stock scam by the Securities and Exchange Commission is certainly fair game for journalists, but media shouldn’t selectively report these issues.

A recent Capital-Journal story named an individual working for the Insurance Commissioner during Governors Brownback and Colyer but, to my knowledge, this paper didn't use names when the SEC charged the State of Kansas with securities fraud under Governor Sebelius, a Democrat.

Budget Director Duane Goossen was cited by title in the charge. CJ chose not to use his name and continued to cite him as a reliable source in their reporting. Ironically, those reports often criticized Governor Brownback for things that also occurred on Goossen's watch — bond downgrades, deficit spending, balancing the budget with accounting gimmicks, depleting state reserves, etc. — but Goossen’s involvement wasn't reported by CJ.

Media should be honest and unbiased in its coverage; covering up misdeeds by their friends in office is a disservice to citizens.

Dave Trabert, Overland Park