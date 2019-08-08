Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Salina Journal Facebook: House GOP looks at mental health services after mass shootings

Joan Ratz: The jail overcrowding that's been going on for just as long wasn't a clue? Oh yeah, Brownback wanted to privatize pri$on$ too.

Susan Walker: It won't hurt but it won't stop mass shootings

Pittsburg Morning Sun Facebook: Mold problems in housing units

Carol Gorman: They are working on it. My mom and a few others chose to stay in their homes. The owners are having air tests done. They have to follow regulations. It's the contractors fault not the ones running the place. Give them a break. Doing the best as fast as it can be done.

Connie Pedro-Kraner: And who doesn’t expect all kind of law suits from this??

Hutchinson News Facebook: County workers to face smoking penalty on insurance plan

Deloris Lofland: Sounds like discrimination.

Janet Bohren: Those who are obese, use illegal drugs, and drink alcohol should also pay more.

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Medicaid fraud, abuse emails ignored

Richard Johnson: Good Job..before throwing money into Medicaid this needs to be addressed.

Bonnie Fann: That's how the left promotes more of the same... they ignore the facts!

Shawnee County to borrow $10 million for trail, park

Terri Lynn Coop: Ya know, I'm sure a major corporation was thinking of opening a new office somewhere and in the meeting they said, "Sorry, not enough pickleball courts."

Kristina Chouinard Staab: Borrow? Stop spending money you dont have Topeka! Us citizens are the one left footing the bill.....prepare for yet another tax increase

Dustin Coker: You can always count on the Topeka keyboard warriors to come out in full force any time there’s a mention of improving this city

Staffing shortages at Kansas schools

Scott Dial: College grads with teaching degrees at the college career fairs have been on a steady decline since Brownback took office and its starting to take a toll. This trend will most likely continue for a while.

Michelle Mailand: Because pay sucks, parents have unreasonable expectations and never hold their kids accountable for any behavior! In or out of classroom.

Ottawa Herald Facebook: Fixing county roads from flooding

Brian Roller: It would not be this bad if water was in the ditches and not run in the roads

Wellington Daily News Facebook: Veteran to take Honor Flight

Jan Watts Eckles: Thank you for your service. My dad said going on the Honor Flight was one of the highlights of his life. Have a wonderful well-deserved trip!

Tina Walton: Thank you for your service to protect us all