Vote on more than one issue

I oppose abortion. I want to point out that outlawing abortion is not the best way to address the issue. Outlawing abortion does not end abortions any more than outlawing alcoholic beverages ended drinking.

Following is some information from the text book Women Across Cultures, edited by Shawn Meghan Burn. "Restricting legal abortion does not reduce abortion incidence and legalizing abortion does not increase it; rates are lowest in countries where it is legal and contraceptives and reproductive health information are widely available." The text explains that in the USA, low-income women with limited health care options are more likely to have unplanned pregnancies and more likely to have an abortion. Data from the '50s and '60s when abortion was generally illegal, suggest that more than 700,000 illegal and unsafe abortions took place and over 200 mothers died as a result.

When abortion became legal, mortality decreased dramatically.

With this information in mind, I cannot base my value vote on this one issue. My values are based on the life and teachings of Jesus. Jesus taught and exemplified love, respect and care for marginalized people, including women, children and foreigners. He exemplified servant leadership. He spoke truth to everyone from fishermen to political and religious leaders. He loved everyone, including his enemies.

I choose to vote for the candidates who most closely promote and live these values, regardless of their political affiliation.

Elvera Johnson, Topeka