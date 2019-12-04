In times such as these ...

It was the Christmas season

the year was 2019

Who knew where there was peace, love or joy

Nowhere to be seen?

Congress was in the chamber

No one could agree.

Compromise, and understanding not an option

Time out, we might need a referee.

TV, soap opera, family disagreements

Drama everywhere to be found.

Raised voices, and yelling, No one knows how to lay their differences down.

The wealthy seems discontent,

The poor feeling deprived

The working man, feels beat down

Thinking he is supporting all the other guys.

High blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, medical bills

What a mess

Yet, those making the decisions can't understand

Why the world is full of stress.

People in despair

Because of bad choices they have made.

Violence, abuse and suicide

Happening more every day.

Responsibility and respect for mankind

Has gone astray,

There's little I can do

Except to PRAY!

Joyce Stuckey, Topeka