Trust is the answer to distrust

Donald Trump, as candidate and as president, has successfully run a years-long campaign to create and exploit cynicism, and his success has been our loss. Widespread public cynicism creates an environment in which irrational distrust drives our decision making and discernment. The national loss of trust has become a crisis. Distrust, through popular opinion and the votes of senators, will maintain a president’s abuse of power if unanswered.

The moment calls us all to answer what truth and trust mean to us.

I do not alone expect to persuade people broadly of the facts of the impeachment inquiry or what should be done, but I hope to impress upon the editorial board the need to discuss it. Although local newspapers rarely weigh in on national politics, theirs may be important voices in the debate over impeachment.

Our local newspapers would do a service to their readers to speak truth, as fit to print and most able to know it, about the president’s conduct in office. Every community in the USA is affected by the impeachment, and ideally, every community is represented in the votes of senators whether to remove President Trump from office. While we suffer nationally from a loss of trust, we still need and rely on each other locally. Our neighbors deserve our trust. Our local voices matter.

The question is no longer hypothetical. It is practical and it matters, soon.

Charles Z. Henry, Clyde