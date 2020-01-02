Still looking for a New Years’ resolution? We have a suggestion: take care of your calendar. Do yourself a favor and start 2020 off right by taking care of some of those nagging appointments on your list.

You know the ones. Those things that are necessary, but not exactly fun. Stuff you should be doing, but haven’t gotten around to yet.

Set up those annual appointments for a checkup, teeth cleaning, oil change, taxes, whatever is on your plate. Take a moment to make of list of these appointments you’ve neglected to set up and get them booked on your calendar. Otherwise, your schedule will become your excuse to continue to put it off.

Often the hardest part is setting up the appointment. So just get your calendar squared away now. You’ll be better off in the long term for doing so. Besides tax day (April 15) will be here before you know it.

Millennials have a term for this type of thing: adulting, which is defined as the practice of behaving in a way characteristic of a responsible adult, especially the accomplishment of mundane but necessary tasks.

Say what you will about millennials, we think it’s a relatable and humorous term. Moreover, adulting certainly doesn’t apply to a single generation either. We all understand that making these types of appointments and keeping them isn’t exactly sexy stuff. How many times have you heard someone say they enjoy visiting the dentist or the doctor? Likely not many. That’s probably why the term is so relatable.

Nonetheless, these adulting tasks are vital, important and in cases like taxes inescapable. And unfortunately opting out of adulting is a luxury few people have afforded to them. So you might as well get take care of these annual tasks now.

If you’re new to your area and are looking for practitioners to help you fulfill these chores but feel overwhelmed, ask friends and co-workers who they use. They’re bound to have lots of opinions and recommendations. That can help you narrow the field to select the best person for the job. If not there’s always yelp.

One more thought about filling up that calendar, make sure to find some time to have fun this year. Make time for self-care, visit friends and family you don’t regularly see, perhaps explore a part of Kansas you’ve never visited before. After all, being an adult isn’t meant to be all mundane tasks.

This resolution could be the push you needed to get these things done or perhaps it’s just the nugget of small talk you need for the next week or two. Either way, we wish you well as your calendar starts to fill up.