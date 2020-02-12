Those of us who feel the need to speak the truth, follow our conscience, and do what is right for the citizens of Kansas and the United States of America should be very afraid right now. You may be called a traitor to your party or escorted from the White House. Republican Sen. Jim Denning decided to work with Gov. Kelly to expand Kansas Medicaid in order for more Kansas Citizens to have health insurance. By doing this, he not only sought to help thousands of Kansans get the health care they need but hoped to save other rural hospitals from closing. He has been called a “traitor" by his own party.

Republican Sen. Wagle has now taken it upon herself to thwart the progress of expanding Kansas Medicaid because the abortion amendment fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to place it on the statewide ballot in August. Wagle is holding hostage the Medicaid

Expansion bill because others did not agree with her; she is being vindictive and vengeful.

President Trump had Lt. Col. Vindman escorted from the White House for truthfully reporting what he had heard. Quoting his attorney, David Pressman, “The truth has cost Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy.”

We are supposed to be living in a democratic society. Be very afraid when legislative bills are held hostage and decorated war heroes are escorted from the White House for speaking the truth.

Rhoda Wisman, Topeka