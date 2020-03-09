My mom worked hard her whole adult life. She had a medical transcription business for many different doctors in Topeka for many years and also worked at St. Francis Hospital in different clinics and offices. She also returned to Washburn University to complete her college degree in her 50s. She is my inspiration and a delight as a mom and as a friend.

However, I couldn't be prouder of the position she took after her retirement. She was looking for a part-time job and she saw an article and some advertisements about Home Instead Senior Care in Guideposts magazine. We love to read through Guideposts and so this was something special.

Mom applied for caregiver at Home Instead, which is non-medical care for seniors in their homes. My mom, Claire, always wanted to be like the nurse Clara Barton and so this job felt like a calling. Since she started several years ago, she has cared for wonderful people and they have appreciated my mom so much. Who wouldn't want a kind lady to come into their home and look after their parent?

The staff and caregivers at Home Instead which is an international organization truly care and want to help make their clients' lives better.

How will we care for our aging parents? How will we respect the wishes of those who need extra help and assistance? The choice is up to responsible adult children to do the right thing for their parents. Let's step up and show the way to care and compassion.

Rebecca Lyn Phillips, Topeka