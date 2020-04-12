The actions of state Sen. Wagle, Rep. Ryckman and others on the committee that voted to rescind Gov. Kelly's order not to gather in groups of more than 10 including at church is not only short sighted but ignores common sense.

As a matter of fact it borders on stupidity. When we know that some of the deaths are related to church functions, why would these Republicans encourage adding to that number? Seems almost criminal. I wish the Republicans like Wagle and others would use the brains God gave them.

Donald Larscheid, Topeka