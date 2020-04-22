Am I alone in my visceral, albeit mild, suffering; a combination of slight nausea, depression and despair that arises from the near steady diet of Trump being dished out by the daily news? Do others not notice the Mussolini-like poses and mimicked facial and arm gestures? Are others not equally off-put by his monotonic delivery of incoherent babble and now completely normalized compulsive lying?

On the other hand, I do value highly all the other daily news that is provided us and worry that others will simply stop reading, viewing and listening. If that happens, won’t it be Trump that has won?

I also understand passive imagery leads to nothing of substance; so I write about what I only imagine.

I imagine a day when the president has a press conference and no reporters show up. Why echo his words when they’re essentially clap trap (lies, pretentious nonsense and braggadocio)? Why should we require our reporters to suffer his abuse for only doing their job well?

I imagine a day when newspapers, television news and radio news notify the presidential office that they will accept only written official presidential news releases, and then only publish or air if it meets someone’s criterion for “worthy news.”

I’m sure it is easy to collect, it does serve to fill the space and time slots, but is it news? Is it even quality entertainment? Why would the public news media cooperate with an enemy when his aim is to maim and kill the messengers?

Don Hardesty, Topeka