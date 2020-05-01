I visited the Dollar General recent with my mask on and found only two other people had a mask. Then Friday I went to Ace hardware on 29th where they have restrictions on how many people can be in the store and had spots to stand in line apart, however I didn't see but two or three people with masks on and they were fairly busy.

I went the next day as I bought the wrong batteries and I couldn’t even find a parking spot and saw no one with a mask, so I left and got batteries at Walgreens. I again had a mask but the only other mask was just one of the cashiers, so I stood in line with old people and others with only me with a mask on.

I guess no one listens to the governor. What bugs me is my mask to to protect others if I might be infectious, but these people could infect me.This I think is so selfish of others not to wear a mask. People better wake up or we will never beat this pandemic.

John Mettner, Topeka