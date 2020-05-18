COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of our lives, including the 2020 elections. Although there are no plans to change the Aug. 4, primary election or Nov. 3, general election, election officials throughout Kansas are implementing additional measures to protect the health of voters and election workers while also maintaining the security of Kansas elections.

Kansas voters will be able to cast their ballot in-person on Election Day, through advance in-person voting or by advance mail ballot. All Kansas registered voters may request an advance mail ballot without needing an excuse (K.S.A 25-1120). Voters with a permanent illness or disability may apply for a ballot to be mailed prior to every election.

COVID-19 has also led to an increase in misinformation online and through social media. Election-related misinformation is especially prevalent, and we ask that you think twice before sharing. There will be no drastic changes to Kansas elections in 2020.

Finally, the first election deadlines are approaching. The candidate filing deadline is noon June 1. The deadline for a voter to change their party affiliation is June 1 for the primary election. If you have not registered to vote, now is the time. The deadline to register to vote for the primary election is July 14. By acting now to register to vote, change your party affiliation or request an advance mail ballot, you will help ease the burden on our local election offices.

Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Kansas Secretary of State. If you need assistance, please call 785-296-4561 or email election@ks.gov.

Scott Schwab, Kansas secretary of state