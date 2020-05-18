On the evening of May 16th, my family watched the television virtual National Graduation Celebration. We found it to be tasteful, joyful and hopeful. Toward the conclusion we wondered out loud how, if watching, the President would react.

True to form, we learned that either during or shortly after, the president had taken to his favorite form of social media to tweet what could have been his message of congratulations to the graduates, but was instead a self-congratulatory message on the economy and a rebuke of his predecessor.

This once again demonstrates that Mr. Trump represents all the promise of a 22 cal. round chambered in a 50 cal. weapon.

Sorrowfully yours,

Larry and Marla Elmquist, Lindsborg