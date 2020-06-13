As our nation continues its search for healing and unity, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid delivered an anecdote this week that’s well worth unwrapping.

For years now, Reid has performed an educational exercise in which he asks three kids to pick from four Blow Pops for a bubble gum-blowing contest. But here’s the thing: One of the Blow Pop wrappers is visibly amiss because Reid has inserted a $100 bill underneath it.

We’ll let the veteran coach take it from here.

“Not one time in the 50-100 times that I’ve given this talk has anybody picked the wrapper that’s messed up,” Reid said. “Because people judge by what’s on the outside, what they see, instead of getting in and enjoying what’s inside, which in this example would be that bubble gum.”

The point of Reid’s story, of course, is obvious. If we’re going to come together in this time of racial and social unrest, if we’re truly going to learn from the indelible atrocities committed against George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, we’ve got to look beyond the wrapper. We’ve got to realize Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream and see the content of a man’s character, not the color of his skin.

“Let’s get in and let’s see what’s inside people,” Reid said. “And when you do, you’re going to see beauty, man. There’s some beautiful, beautiful people out there.

“I’m going to give people an opportunity. This whole thing, it needs to end.”

Reid, the Chiefs organization and its players are doing their part to provide some means to that end.

For starters, the organization is fully embracing the Black Lives Matter movement and publicly supporting standouts Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu, who lent their images and voices to the powerful NFL video that started with players asking, “What if I was George Floyd?” and ended with them asking the NFL to openly condemn racism and admit wrongdoing by silencing players’ peaceful protests.

Chiefs players also are spearheading an effort to develop a voter registration program that will encourage others to make their voices heard at this year’s ballot boxes.

“We’re going to try to find the best way to give money or give support, whatever it is, to get as many people registered to vote so they can go in and try to effect change,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes admitted he couldn’t bear to watch the entire video of Floyd’s death under the knee of an inhumane Minnesota police officer. “It hurts me too much to my soul,” the reigning Super Bowl MVP said.

Reid believes that type of compassion and respect for human life is commonplace among members of Generation Z, which leaves him optimistic that change really can occur.

“This younger generation, they are studs,” he said. “They believe in themselves, they believe in each other and they believe in equality. Let’s jump in. Let’s learn, let’s listen and let’s make this place even greater than it already is right now. We have a chance to do that.”

We truly do, thanks in part to organizations like the Chiefs and leaders like Reid and Mahomes. They’re the best — and we’re not just talking about football.