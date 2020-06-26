Editorial writers are fated to write certain types of editorials over and over and over again. One of them is slapping the hands of elected officials who disregard the needs of their constituents. Another is noting particular national holidays and times of observance. You get the idea.

But one such editorial, which was already showing its age, can now be retired entirely. And that’s the call for more involvement from young people in our political process.

In case you didn’t notice, young people are now leading a peaceful movement on the streets demanding racial justice. And they’re not only doing so in far-off urban centers. They’re on the streets in Topeka, Newton, Garden City and Lawrence, among other Kansas towns. They are making signs, raising their voices, and participating fully.

What’s interesting is that such participation isn’t receiving praise from all quarters.

Older folks have bemoaned the lack of civic engagement from younger folks for decades. Where are the young people, they ask? Are they just all playing Pokemon Go or taking selfies?

But when the young people show up, when they demand accountability from law enforcement and structural change, those same older folks are shocked and dismayed.

"We didn’t mean that kind of civic engagement," they think to themselves. "This is going entirely too far. Why don’t they wait their turn to testify at a city council meeting?"

Sorry, but that’s not the way these things work. Long-simmering issues in the treatment of communities of color have surged to the forefront. And white people are no longer content to sit on their hands and let Black and Brown people do all the protesting. It will take everyone, they say, to make enduring change.

In other words, yes, even peaceful protests are sometimes uncomfortable for those of us vested in systems that serve us well. We don’t always see or feel the problem. But that doesn’t mean the problem doesn’t exist. And it doesn’t mean that protests aren’t justified and praiseworthy.

Permit us one tiny piece of advice, however (it’s a fault of editorial writers everywhere).

Nothing makes lawmakers tremble like an organized voting bloc. Protesters should consider taking that energy from the streets and making sure that they and their friends are registered to vote.

They must then understand the dynamics in their local races. And then they must turn out to vote in this election and the next and the next and the next and so on.

Making change takes time. But we have a good feeling about many of those calling for justice. We suspect — and hope — they’re in it for the long haul.