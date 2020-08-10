Former First Lady Michelle Obama is one of the most admired people in the world.

Some politicos might feel differently but there’s a lot to like about her. We’d ask them to have a chat with Former President George W. Bush with whom she has a great friendship. He might be able to change their minds.

Let’s take a moment to focus on one of those aspects of her likability: her vulnerability.

Last week on her podcast she discussed suffering from a low-grade depression brought on by COVID-19, how racism in American has caused a mental health toll and the "hypocrisy" of the Trump administration.

"These are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually," she said on the Michelle Obama Podcast. "I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression. Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting."

Talking about mental health isn’t easy. It’s an intimate subject matter. It deals with our innermost selves, our thoughts, our struggles, our very essence.

Mrs. Obama does so in a way that’s forthright and open while discussing something very personal. Then again this is the kind of thing we’ve seen from Mrs. Obama since her husband became president.

Putting ourselves in her shoes for a moment we can see how she might be feeling this way. All policies aside, it's easy to see there is no love lost between the Trumps and the Obamas. Our current president makes that clear daily. We imagine it is difficult to have to hear that day-in and day-out. Obama also has referenced it in occasional appearances.

This country has a long way to go with regard to race relations and dealing with that kind of trauma isn’t easy. COVID-19 has complicated so many aspects of daily life. It’s not unreasonable to arrive at a form of depression when you pair these things together.

It’s estimated that 18% of adult Americans suffer from some form of mental illness, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. The CDC suggests that women are almost twice as likely as men to have had depression.

We applaud the former first lady for speaking up about her own situation. That takes courage. Thank you for sharing. We know it has likely inspired other Americans to seek help for their struggles with mental health.

Thank you for continuing to be a role model even after leaving office.