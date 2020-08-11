I am retired from the Federal Government after 32 years and am currently serving as president of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter 280 in Salina.

I am writing to raise awareness of the over 2.5 million retirees who have their Social Security benefits significantly reduced each month by the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset. They are unfairly penalized simply because they earned Social Security benefits through employment in the private sector as well as pension benefits through public service.

In our state, thousands of Social Security beneficiaries are impacted by the WEP.

Millions of other beneficiaries, rightfully earned these benefits and should be collecting them in full each month. I urge Congress to address these unfair provisions by enacting legislation that brings fairness and financial relief to those affected.

Fred Fanning, Salina