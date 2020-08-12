Representatives and senators are frequently in the spotlight. More votes and more issues equal more public focus. By contrast, the 10-member board has fewer meetings and less public notice. Kansas’ Education Department employees oversee teacher licensure, academic standards, bus transportation, counselors, free and reduced lunches, special education, kindergarten readiness, etc.

Such daily molehills can have mountainous effects on children, teachers, administrators, and support staff. But without clear and constructive board policy direction, huge stumbling blocks appear.

KBOE members mostly responded to budget reality from 2011-2018. In that time, educators faced many of those stumbling blocks. 2018 provided new gubernatorial leadership in the aftermath of Kansas’ Brownbackward path, and schools, like New Orleans after Katrina, began to turn things around.

And then, along came COVID-19.

In July, Gov. Laura Kelly, after a similarly bold March decision, ordered school opening postponement till Sept. 8. The KBOE, endowed with the power of repeal, was thus thrust into the spotlight — and hot seat.

It was the ultimate final exam. Livestreamed for all to view, they were required to show their work. And this work, not just their answers, determined whether they passed or flunked.

In science, new facts test hypotheses. Critical thinking, taught in some schools, was required of board members.

A contrasting pedagogical tactic is teaching The Truth, however defined. Democracy, the free market system, the law of gravity, that one Kansas farmer feeds 155 people, etc. These truths are seen as imperative to be relayed to the next generation. So far, so good.

But as Oscar Wilde said, "The Truth is rarely pure and never simple." Choosing fossilized Pure Truth often creates those formidable stumbling blocks.

For example, former KBOE member Kathy Martin once declared, "Evolution has been proven false. ID (Intelligent Design) is science-based and strong in facts." As a result, Kansas in 2005 became a laughing-stock in national headlines.

Truth-clinging this extreme becomes mere devotion to inflated importance; pandering to paternalistic ideology; and most importantly, clinging to a past anchor once holding the ship steady, but now more albatross than anchor.

Current board member (and Republican U.S. Senate candidate) Steven Roberts’ albatross was not evolution, but his own 2017 education manifesto of Pet Truths.

He launched an unfocused, unrelated seven-minute rambling rant. We should "stop treating teachers as clerks and we need smaller classes," (so far, so good); teachers "need not matriculate at a college of education"; "most solutions ... do not require additional resources, revenue, or expenditures"; we must "let welders teach welding, attorneys teach civics and government, and engineers teach trigonometry"; and we should "sing Christmas carols, especially in primary school." All this before voting no.

All five opposing votes cited local control. No autocratic governor nor stinking virus would tell them what to do! To be fair, that argument has some play in Western Kansas. But Deena Horst, from more densely populated Salina, barraged by a flood of pleading-for-delay emails, still chose the rural narrative against the "autocratic" governor. Ms. Horst, aged 76, is running for another four years, unopposed, in both primary and general.

The most cognitively dissonant dissenting votes, however, were Roberts (Johnson County) and Michelle Dombrosky (Olathe). Representing two of Kansas’ most populous counties, they most likely, by city/rural logic, condemned many of their constituents to COVID-19 infection.

Dombrosky, unlike the others, did not show her face on camera. State Ed Department rumor had it that she denied requests to even put up her picture. She may have been embarrassed by her logic, or choice of expert counsel. "I’m looking at pediatrics," she said, "and a lot of them are saying, get the kids back in school. ... We should be listening to the doctors, not the politicians."

Chad Johanning, president of the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians, said his organization had "not counseled members of the board." "It is unfortunate," he said, "that the AAFP position on reopening school is being spun politically to meet a political goal."

In a final irony (noted by KBOE member Jim Porter), board members voted safely from within their own walls, while sending students and teachers to the gladiatorial arena.

No, these are not easy decisions. But now that we’ve finally paid them some attention, the lesson is clear: The Kansans most in need of education are KBOE members clinging only to their Status Quo Truth. As First Teacher Socrates reminded us, and them, "The unexamined life is not worth living."

David Norlin is a Salina resident.