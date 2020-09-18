These are not normal times.

Thousands of Kansans are without affordable health care amidst a global pandemic. Now more than ever we need a leader who will stand up for Kansans.

A U.S. senator must first protect and serve their constituents. In this pandemic that means a leader who models good behavior — one who wears a protective mask, abides by social distancing measures and looks at data when making decisions. Dr. Barbara Bollier is that leader.

Prior to a decade of serving Kansans in the state Legislature, Dr. Bollier was a physician, who championed the expansion of Medicaid so that all people can afford to see a doctor. In 2019, Dr. Bollier called out Senate Republicans for blocking Medicaid expansion. Meanwhile, during a global pandemic, her opponent Congressman Marshall has voted to take health care away from hundreds of thousands of Kansans.

It is time to elect the first female doctor to the U.S. Senate — not only because of her medical background, but for her demonstrated ability to put the health and well-being of Kansans before partisanship.

And when we elect her, she will continue this work — in this crisis and beyond.

Claudia Patrick, Bonner Springs