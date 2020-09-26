It doesn’t get more socially distant than sitting in a deer stand.

The chilly air, stillness, the rustle of leaves, the early mornings and evenings spent there provide time for hunters to commune with nature. The thrill of seeing that trophy buck emerge from the tree line. The adrenaline rush of shooting your shot.

As the kids say, if you know, you know.

Has buck fever got you yet? We hope so.

If not, this year might be the year to pick it up.

Deer season officially kicked off earlier this month for archery and muzzleloaders. Rifle season will be just around the corner in December. A full listing of each season and its requirements can be found at the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s website, ksoutdoors.com.

Kansas has a lot to offer hunters. There’s a reason so many outfitters and hunting shows are based in Kansas. And plenty of people from all over travel here annually to get a hunt in and hopefully bring back a buck or at very least a story that seems to get a bit taller every time they tell it. But that’s part of the hunt we suppose.

Hunting is nothing new. We’ve been doing it since before recorded history. But there’s something to be said about spending time in nature, getting that deer, taking a picture and then telling your story to friends and family. It’s a very Kansas experience, for many it’s a right of passage. It’s a time for bonding: friends and family. So many take vacation days to do it. We’re very fortunate to live in a place where this can happen.

To those that might object, we’d remind you that hunting actually helps control the deer population. But this isn’t really about objectors.

To those who enjoy this pastime, may your hunt be successful — bring home a nice trophy buck and make some jerky. Be sure to take a picture too. That’s how memories are made after all. It also keeps you honest when telling that tale.

May it also be a safe season — remember your hunter’s safety training. Wear camouflage and blaze orange during appropriate times. Follow the rules and when the time comes, we hope you’re prepared to shoot your shot.

No matter how you choose to hunt, no matter if it’s whitetail or mule, may it be successful and safe.