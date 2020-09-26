The state’s Office of Rural Prosperity and the Kansas Sampler Foundation announced an important partnership over the summer that may have gone overlooked by some. Kansas Power Up and Go is targeted at young professionals and aims to collect information about how they want to live and work — all with the goal of revitalizing our state’s rural areas.

It’s a most worthwhile goal.

After all, Kansas is a state with a storied legacy of farms and frontier families, folks braving the odds to create new lives for themselves on the plains. Our state’s history is one of determination and bravery, and of embracing this unique, windswept place.

Sadly, however, the state has struggled for decades with an exodus of young people. They have either left Kansas altogether or deserted rural areas for the more densely populated Northeast corridor. The new initiative aims, quite simply, to find out why.

Or as Sampler foundation executive director Marci Penner put it in a news release announcing the project: "It is an asset to be young! Why not round up the ideas, energy, talents, and vision of this age group? Instead of ignoring the perspective they bring to our state, let’s capitalize on it. If we can make the state more attractive to the under-40 group, it would make Kansas stronger and better for everyone."

It can be easy to dismiss these perspectives. After all, the nature of youth is to rebel against or reject tradition — and valuing rural land and lifestyles is nothing if not traditional.

But traditions are a mixed bag. Sometimes they nourish and sustain. At other times they can hold back or choke off growth. That’s why gathering fresh perspectives is essential if we hope to transform rural Kansas into a growing, thriving, exciting piece of our state.

Participating in the ongoing data-gathering project is easy. According to the foundation, "For individuals who are 21-39, identify as rural, and would like to be interviewed, please contact the Kansas Sampler Foundation at marci@kansassampler.org or 620-585-2374."

So add your voice. Let our state’s leaders and advocates know what you would like to see and do in a revitalized rural sector. With the COVID-19 pandemic prompting many to rethink their lives and careers in dense urban spaces, now is an opportune time to consider the wide variety of living options in the nation and our state.

Let’s respect and expand upon the rural legacy of Kansas.