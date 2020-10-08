I’m a fourth-generation owner of a highway construction company in Kansas. My family business helped construct Kansas’s first mile of highway under President Eisenhower. A lot of our work is state and locally funded, so when the state went bankrupt as a result of Brownback’s tax cuts, our 10-year transportation plan was decimated. What people don’t talk about is how that not only hurt my business, but also our rural communities, especially in Western Kansas, who rely on having good highways and systems of transportation here in Kansas.

This year, I will be voting for Dr. Barbara Bollier for U.S. Senate. She is someone who, like me, is fiscally responsible and cares about balanced budgets but will also take care of businesses and rural communities in Kansas as a moderate, pragmatic leader. Right now, we need a senator who will put Kansans first and support our state and its infrastructure.

I’m not a liberal. I was an intern for Pat Roberts and my grandmother worked on the Dole campaign. But what we’re seeing now just isn’t the Republican Party I used to know. We need independent voices like Dr. Bollier representing us to actually get things done and improve the great state of Kansas. People are more important than a party — have we forgotten that?

Marynell Popst, Wichita