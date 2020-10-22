I read the article: "Central Kansas seeing higher milo yield." A few days ago, I drove across various points in central Kansas, including McPherson, Sterling and up to Cawker City to celebrate the 83rd birthday of my late father's last-living male first cousin (Tom W). It was great visiting with my dad's cousin Tom. I remarked how good the milo looked. My late grandmother, Dora White Marples 1891-1977 (Tom's "aunt Dora") generally grew a lot of milo and wheat on her farms.

The sorghum fields looked good in most everyplace I went, except for a couple fields near Ellsworth, which had heads that looked a little scraggly.

I saw an eccentric "sculpture" I saw as a kid, but took a better look at, now, as an adult: "The Garden of Eden in Lucas, Kansas." It was made by a Civil War veteran, (who was a teacher and a farmer) Samuel P. Dinsmoor, circa 1905-1925.

Although it has some bizarre depictions, it also has some quaint perspectives on Biblical passages and how they translate to our contemporary world. Mr. Dinsmoor was a civic-minded person, active in Blue Hill Masonic Lodge in Lucas. He read "the news" and was a "Populist" (as many people were then). It's obvious he grew a lot of milo in his day.

Dinsmoor championed the American Farmer and all laborers. I congratulate everybody on a good fertile harvest in 2020.

James A. Marples, Esbon