I read Lorraine Jessepe’s article Friday. The title "Socialist agenda of the Democrats doesn’t benefit Indian nations" left me scratching my head.

Her documentation of the mistreatment of Native Americans has more to do with fascism than socialism, which is primarily an economic system. Lorraine’s bitterness toward the government that did this is understandable.

I’m sorry, but to try to connect what the government did to Native Americans to the present day Democratic Party is more hysterical than rational. Blaming Democrats for rioting, looting and terrorism. You might as well include hair loss and bad breath. It makes as much sense.

People demonstrate because they feel they are being mistreated. Lorraine, of all people, should understand that. No thinking person condones destruction of other people’s property.

Lorraine’s modus operandi for Democrats would be the manipulation of coronavirus pandemic and climate change. With the pandemic, Lorraine leaves out any mention we will reach a quarter million deaths soon. The best defenses we have right now are masks and social distancing. A small price to pay for keeping the economy open.

Over 97% of scientists agree that manmade climate change is a scientific fact. There are millions of jobs to be created in switching to renewable energy of all kinds. Saving the planet for our children’s children, can you get any more conservative than that?

The incoherent vitriol she displays in this article is not scholarly, it’s just sad.

Cass Young, Wichita