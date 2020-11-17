We just passed the anniversary of 9/11 — 2,900 Americans died. Coming up is the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack — 2,400 Americans died. After 9/11, extreme measures were taken to tighten security with the institution of the Department of Homeland Security and subsequent laws that, some say, have had an un-Constitutional affect on individual freedoms.

After Pearl Harbor, the country involved itself in a world war that entailed a wartime economy, rationing and conscription into the military and a subsequent loss of 450,000 lives. During and after those events, Americans buckled down and did what needed to be done.

Now, during a time of COVID-19, we are witnessing the equivalent of two jumbo jets falling out of the sky every day. We are witnessing a 9/11 every three days. We are witnessing a Pearl Harbor every three days.

So are Americans reacting to the COVID-19 as did their parents and grandparents in a time of trial? Are we pulling together? Are we having to ration, invest in bond drives, leave our wives to work in factories and go off to the jungles of the South Pacific?

No, the patriots of today are simply being asked to wear a mask. And for many, that is just too much. On the other hand, why should they not follow the example of their dear leader?

Michael Mattson, Salina