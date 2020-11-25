Happy Thanksgiving!

That joyous affirmation might fall a bit flat this year. Just what, you might ask, do we have to be grateful for this socially distanced Thanksgiving?

We’ll tell you.

We’re thankful for science and scientists. We’re thankful for those who have put in overtime to research and discover effective coronavirus vaccines. This lightning-fast response may well mean that vaccinations could begin in earnest early next year. That’s an amazing outcome.

We’re thankful for everyday human resilience. We’re thankful for all of you who have followed public health recommendations and worn masks, kept your distance and washed your hands. You have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in your communities. You have helped keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

We’re thankful for brave and dedicated medical professionals. We’re thankful for all of the doctors and nurses who have put in untold hours and endured untold stress throughout 2020. Few people had any idea of the stresses that would await them at the beginning of this year, and we thank you for all of the extra time and energy.

We are thankful for public engagement. Kansans and people across the country turned out to vote in great numbers. Over the summer, many raised their voices in support of racial justice. It’s heartening to know that even during an unprecedented public health emergency, we haven’t lost our passion.

We are thankful for our family and friends. No matter how we communicate and engage with them — remotely or in small groups — we have come to understand that physical distance does not mean emotional distance. Our relationships are more important than ever this year, and we have come to see how much we depend on the strength of others to build our own strength.

Finally, we are thankful to all of you.

This has been a year that no one could have predicted or expected. Reporting the news has become more difficult than before. Running the business that supports that reporting has likewise challenged us all. But we know that all of you are still there, still reading and supporting what The Topeka Capital-Journal and so many other news outlets do.

Thank you for your patience and continued dedication. We couldn’t do it without you.