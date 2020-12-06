Well here we are in December 2020. In some ways, it feels like March, part nine. Just a few more days to go and this bizarre year will finally be at a close.

It's about time.

Between the pandemic, canceled plans, forced lifestyle changes, traumas and general barrage of strange news, this year had so much to unpack. So take the time to do so when you can. That may not be possible for everyone as quite a few of us are still in survival mode.

As we reflect on the likely most unique year of our lifetime, may we all set aside time celebrate the small victories. Remember — but don’t dwell on — the bad times. Think about the lessons and teachable moments we gained and apply them to next year.

But know this, if we don't learn from our history, we’re doomed to repeat it.

We’re sure you're aware the problems of 2020 aren't going away in 2021 simply by flipping the calendar. Nevertheless, one thing remains true, 2020 taught us a lot about resilience. Take some time to sit with that thought. Engage it. See what rises to the top.

Maybe it's little things the importance of family or a show you binge-watched (Hello "Tiger King"). Maybe it's a new skill you learned. Maybe it's a failure that caused personal growth. Perhaps it's something entirely different like a newfound appreciation for at leisure or a change that led you to a better you.

As we’ve said in the past, 2020 just hits differently so we hope the lessons learned this year have long-lasting implications.

How can we harness that resilience we gained this year in the years to come? How can we appreciate the small things more? Did we set out to accomplish any of the goals we set in January? What good came of this year spent mostly isolated? These are all great questions to ponder this month as we head into 2021.

Whatever big takeaway 2020 provides you, don't dismiss it or write it off. These challenges, blessings or obstacles give meaning to your life.

If you haven't already done so, we also recommend you find a way to document this unique year. You’ll thank us down the line when you need a reminder. That reminder might be critical to preparing you for the next big challenge that awaits us in 2021. We’re confident next year won’t be dull, but we hope it’s a bit more ordinary.