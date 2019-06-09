MANHATTAN — Every year, hundreds of thousands of country music fans make the sojourn into the majestic Flint Hills north of Manhattan for the Kicker Country Stampede.

Held on the last weekend of June since 1996, the Stampede brings in some of the top-selling artists in contemporary popular country music, as well as many other national and regional acts, for a three-day festival held at Tuttle Creek Lake State Park, located five miles north of the Little Apple.

Acts perform on up to four stages — the main stage, Tuttleville, the NSAI Stage and Radio World.

“We are 24 years of bringing top national country music talent to the region," Stampede general manager Adrienne Hayes said. “We are located in the stunning Tuttle Creek State Park and our economic impact for tourism and the region has been tremendous. We have camping options for everyone and three days of jam-packed activities, which include bull riding, ax throwing, four live stages, swing dance performances, yoga, corn hole tournaments, songwriter exhibitions, commercial and food vendors.”

For 2019, 17 acts are scheduled for the main stage, 13 for Tuttleville, 26 for the NSAI Stage and three for the Radio World Stage.

Performances begin at 2 p.m. each day and run to well past 1 a.m.

The event also includes a song-writing contest.

More than 52 top-selling country artists have performed at the festival in the past 22 editions.

Notable names for the main stage in 2019 include Jason Aldeen, Clint Black, Michael Ray, Morgan Wallen and Sawyer Brown.

According to Hayes, the most popular activities include “Henna and airbrush tattoos, festival food, Swingin' Spurs dance performances, line dance lessons, after party at radio world featuring more live music, and a beach party with games, water slide and more.

"2019 will feature ax throwing, bull riding, Kicker Audio exhibit space, Miller bar, VIP, Club 100, party pit access, Stihl chainsaw demos, Country Stampede merch, artist merch, contests and games, best campsite contest.”