The law of supply and demand has been in force in downtown Topeka for about eight years now. As buildings sold and development happened, prices went up and fewer buildings went on the market.

But there still are opportunities for the investor with a large bank account or one willing to put some sweat equity into renovating buildings off Kansas Avenue that need a little more tender loving care.

“Once the redevelopment project was announced in 2012, things really started to happen,” said Vince Frye, president of Downtown Topeka Inc. “Within a year and a half or two years, we probably had 25 buildings purchased on Kansas Avenue alone. Those are still in the hands of the people that purchased them. There are very few buildings available at this point in time.”

There are a few notable exceptions, though. The three buildings occupied by Wolfe’s Camera Shop, 627, 633 and 635 S. Kansas Ave., are on the market for $1.9 million, one of the larger asking prices in the downtown area.

“You need deep pockets to play with that one,” said Mike Morse, partner at Kansas Commercial Real Estate Services Inc. “We’re talking about 60,000 square feet. That’s not just some mom-and-pop coming in and saying they want to buy a building in downtown Topeka — that’s major investment and major remodel.”

Other buildings in the downtown area, but off of Kansas Avenue, sport high price tags. At 222 S.W. 7th St. is a two-story building listed on the National Historic Register with a full basement situated near the capitol. For $1.5 million, a buyer would get about 23,000 square feet of office space. It’s currently home to and owned by the Bryan, Lykins, Hejtmanek & Fincher law firm.

Another building, with a $1.1 million asking price, is 112 S.E. 8th, currently home to Gizmo Pictures and Juli’s Coffee and Bistro. This popular downtown building has been completely remodeled by owner Jeff Carson.

At 501 S.W. Jackson, the multi-story office building is available for a pricetag of $1.4 million. The gorgeous red-brick historic building dates to 1880, and offers just over 22,000 square feet of office space.

For those without the ability to spend more than a million dollars on a downtown location, there are multiple buildings that would lend themselves to development.

“There are greater opportunities off of the avenue,” Morse said. “You have to have the vision and understanding that you’re not going to get immediate returns on those investments. We still have some vacancies on Kansas Avenue — until we fill those up, you’re not going to get the spillover.”

But some investors have been looking at those off-avenue buildings for potential residential options, he said. They’re willing to consider a loft on the second floor and office space on the first floor.

Frye said DTI continues to see demand for residential, and he pointed to the successful lofts developed by Michael Wilson and partners at 101 N. Kansas Ave. That building was affected by a recent fire that destroyed its neighbor to the north.

“People want lofts,” Frye said, adding that most of the lofts downtown are from people who bought a building and created retail on the first floor and an upstairs loft.

Jim Klausman, one of the top investors in the downtown area, is still holding on to the many buildings he owns downtown. The formerly vacant building at 822-824 S. Kansas Ave. is being renovated at a cost of around $1 million to house the new Brew Bank.

“We’re redoing that building from the exterior, bringing it back to the standards from when it was first built, to completely taking care of the second floor, which has been vacant for probably 50 or 60 years,” he said.

The second floor will be office space.

Klausman owns some properties off the main avenue, and he said it’s a natural progression to see development begin to happen off the main avenue.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, just as the downtown didn’t happen overnight,” Klausman said. “The momentum’s there, and they’ll continue to build out. That creates a lot of opportunities.”

Those opportunities are many, but may be well-disguised as renovation projects and warehouses. The industrial part of the downtown area has several buildings for sale, including commercial buildings at 500 S.W. Harrison, on the market for $150,000, and 100 N.E. Jefferson, priced at $359,500.

For Morse, who has been a downtown cheerleader for years, the vibrancy and excitement created as buildings are renovated and businesses commit to the downtown area is still a thrill.

He pointed to the renovations done at 1st and Kansas Avenue by Wilson and Earl Kemper, Andrea Engstrom and Josiah Engstrom. Kemper and the Engstroms operate ActionCOACH Business Coaching, Bajillion Agency and MotoVike Films as part of Premier Advisory Group.

The potential offered by the new downtown plaza creates even more momentum.

“Every one of these that we continue to fill up creates more vibrancy and activity,” he said. “Each success builds upon the other, and we build more confidence. The confidence grows and when that happens, other investors are willing to come.”