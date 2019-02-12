McPherson College Athletics Director, Andrew Ehling, has announced that Jessica Cleveland has resigned her coaching duties as the head coach of the Bulldog volleyball team.

Coach Cleveland took the helm of the McPherson volleyball program in the fall of 2016, inheriting a program that was 7-25 overall, and finished last in the KCAC with a 2-18 record, the previous season. In her first season with the reins, Cleveland’s Bulldogs tripled their win total from 2015, and had a 13-9 record in conference matches, putting them in fourth place in the standings, at the end of the season.

A year later, the team set a new record for wins in a season with 22 and improved their record to 15-7 in the KCAC. Last season, Cleveland’s third, the Bulldogs had a historic year. They smashed the record for wins in a season, finishing the year at 33-4. They were KCAC regular season champions, running the gauntlet with a perfect 12-0 record, and runner-up at the KCAC tournament. They hosted a NAIA National Championship opening round game, defeating Texas Wesleyan University in five sets to advance to the NAIA final site in Sioux City, Iowa. They were ranked as high as 18 in the NAIA top 25 poll, and their appearance in the national tournament was a first for the program.

Ehling commented on Coach Cleveland’s tenure with the Bulldogs saying, “This year our volleyball program accomplished something no other KCAC program has by going undefeated in conference and winning a match at Nationals. Although the on-the-court success is what everyone notices, Jessica brought an emphasis of success in the classroom and youth engagement in the McPherson community as well. Her leadership will definitely be missed and wish her the best as she moves forward in her career.”

A national search for the next Bulldog head volleyball coach will begin immediately.