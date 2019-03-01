Friday

Mar 1, 2019 at 12:34 AM Mar 1, 2019 at 12:35 AM


JR. COLLEGE

BASKETBALL

First Round

Wednesday

Seward County, bye

Independence 71, Garden City 66

Barton 87, Neosho County 80

Northwest Kansas Tech 87, Cowley 84

Hutchinson 98, Allen 88

Cloud County 68, Pratt 56

Colby 77, Butler 70

Coffeyville, bye

Quarterfinals

Sunday

At Hartman Arena, Park City

Independence (15-15) vs. Seward County (25-5), 1 p.m.

Barton (24-7) vs. Northwest Kansas Tech (15-16), 3 p.m.

Hutchinson (24-7) vs. Pratt (15-16), 5 p.m.

Colby (18-13) vs. Coffeyville (28-2), 7 p.m.

Semifinals, Monday

Final, Wednesday

 

Women

First Round

Wednesday

Seward County, bye

Cloud County 70, Dodge City 61 (OT)

Barton 114, Neosho County 102

Cowley 70, Colby 67

Hutchinson 89, Allen 40

Independence 64, Garden City 56

Pratt 66, Coffeyville 43

Butler, bye

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Hartman Arena, Park City

Seward County (28-2) vs. Cloud County (18-12), 1 p.m.

Barton (22-9) vs. Cowley (24-7), 3 p.m.

Hutchinson (29-2) vs. Independence (19-9), 5 p.m.

Pratt (20-10) vs. Butler (15-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals, Monday

Final, Wednesday

 

PREPS

BASKETBALL

Postseason

Sub-state tournaments

Class 6A

Boys

Sub-state No. 4

Semifinals

Wednesday

Lawrence 75, Wichita South 34

Garden City 48, Liberal 30

Final

Friday

Garden City (17-4) at Lawrence (17-3), 6 p.m.

Girls

Sub-state No. 1

Play-in Game

Monday

Wichita West 60, Junction City 36

Semifinals

Thursday

Liberal 45, Wichita West 13

Garden City 33, Lawrence-Free State 27

Final

Saturday

Garden City (12-9) at Liberal (21-0), 6 p.m.

 

Class 4A

Boys

Sub-state No. 1

Play-in game

Monday

Mulvane 73, Wellington 59

Semifinals

Wednesday

Wichita Trinity 53, Mulvane 37

Towanda-Circle 78, Ulysses 72

Final

Friday

Towanda-Circle (12-8) at Wichita Trinity (19-1), 7 p.m.

Girls

Sub-state No. 4

Semifinals

Thursday

Ulysses 43, Buhler 31

Wamego 42, Wellington 40

Final

Saturday

Wamego (12-9) at Ulysses (16-4), 6 p.m.

 

Class 3A

Kismet-Southwestern Heights sub-state

Boys

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Larned 66, Goodland 47

Colby 58, Holcomb 49

Hugoton 72, Cimarron 54

Scott City 72, Southwestern Heights 60

Semifinals

Friday

at Kismet

Larned (14-6) vs. Colby (12-8), 6 p.m.

Hugoton (14-6) vs. Scott City (12-8), 7:30 p.m.

Final, Saturday

Girls

Quarterfinals

Monday

Scott City 59, Southwestern Heights 24

Larned 45, Hugoton 32

Cimarron 50, Holcomb 44

Colby 53, Goodland 30

Semifinals

Thursday

At Kismet

Scott City 50, Larned 41

Cimarron 46, Colby 43

Final

Saturday

Cimarron (15-7) vs. Scott City (15-6), 6 p.m.

 

Class 2A

Leoti-Wichita County sub-state

Boys

Quarterfinals

Monday

Hoxie 69, Decatur Community 38

Plainville 76, Smith Center 64

Ellis 48, Decatur Community 41

Wichita County 46, Trego Community 44

Semifinals

Thursday

At Leoti

Plainville 76, Hoxie 73

Ellis 70, Wichita County 45

Final

Saturday

Plainville (16-6) vs. Ellis (17-5), 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Trego Community 48, Wichita County 26

Decatur Community 40, Oakley 33

Hoxie 39, Ellis 37

Plainville 53, Smith Center 50

Semifinals

Friday

Trego Community (18-3) vs. Decatur Community (11-10), 7:30 p.m.

Hoxie (13-7) vs. Plainville (12-9), 6 p.m.

Final, Saturday

 

Meade sub-state

Boys

Quarterfinals

Monday

Pratt-Skyline 75, Elkhart 36

Lakin 64, Syracuse 60

Stanton County 61, Sublette 33

Ness City 61, Meade 58

Semifinals

Thursday

At Meade

Lakin 67, Pratt-Skyline 48

Ness City 69, Stanton County 66

Final

Saturday

Ness City (17-4) vs. Lakin (14-8), 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Meade 58, Ness City 32

Sublette 56, Elkhart 48

Stanton County 59, Pratt-Skyline 31

Lakin 47, Syacuse 39

Semifinals

Friday

At Meade

Meade (15-6) vs. Sublette (13-8), 7:30 p.m.

Stanton County (15-6) vs. Lakin (7-14), 6 p.m.

Final, Saturday

 

Class 1A

At Dodge City Community College

Boys

Semifinals

Friday

South Gray (22-1) vs. Little River (17-6), 6 p.m.

Macksville (17-6) vs. South Central (19-4), 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Thursday

South Central 57, Minneola 20

Pretty Prairie 53, Ingalls 43

Championship

Saturday

South Central (22-2) vs. Pretty Prairie (14-9), 6 p.m.

 

At Pratt Community College

Girls

Semifinals

Thursday

Spearville 48, Hutch-Central Christian 38

South Gray 54, Cunningham 43

Championship

Saturday

Spearville (19-4) vs. South Gray (20-4), 6 p.m.

 

At WaKeeney-Trego Community

Girls

Semifinals

Thursday

Golden Plains 41, Dighton 32 (OT)

Thunder Ridge 49, Otis-Bison 40

Championship

Saturday

Golden Plains (24-0) vs. Thunder Ridge (20-2), 6 p.m.