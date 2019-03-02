BROOKINGS, S.D.—It was another productive day on the oval for the McPherson College track and field teams. The Bulldogs, competing on day 2 of the NAIA Indoor Championships, ran in four races, with two near personal best performances, a new school record and two final qualifying performances.

Amari Heisser got things started in the men's 60m Hurdles. Heisser had a great start, and through the first hurdle, was running a strong race. On the second set of hurdles, he ran into a little bit of bad luck. As he was going over the hurdle, the runner in the lane to his left, clipped a hurdle, lost his balance and knocked into him causing him to nearly lose his balance as well. Heisser stayed up right, but lost a lot of his forward momentum. That split second took him completely out of the race, and he ended up seventh in his heat with a time of 8.85.

In the second race of the day for the Bulldogs, Amy Braimbridge took to the track in the women's 400m dash. Braimbridge had the third fastest time in the NAIA coming into indoor championships. She set a new school record at the KCAC conference championships two weeks ago and was looking to improve upon her fourth place finish at this same meet last season. She was stuck out in lane eight in her preliminary race on Friday, which can be a difficult lane assignment because it is hard to judge your pace when you don't have anyone running in front of you.

Braimbridge set a strong pace, and as the runners cut in, she was leading the pack. She maintained that lead all the way to the tape and earned an automatic berth into Saturday's final. Her time of 55.49 was the second fastest time turned in, and was another new school record.

Next up was true freshman Jaivion Lattimore in the women's 60m dash. Lattimore, in her first appearance at nationals, ran a strong race, but unfortunately failed to make the top eight. She ran a 7.89, just four hundredths off her personal best.

The final race of the day for the Bulldogs was Braimbridge again, this time in the 200m dash. She ran in the third heat, which also had the runner-up and third place finisher in last year's race. She finished third in her heat, but posted the sixth fastest time of the day, a 24.81, qualifying her for the finals on Saturday.

Coach Spies summed up the day saying, "We had another good day on the track. Amy did what Amy does, and has set herself up nicely for a strong showing in the finals tomorrow. It was a tough break for Amari, but those things happen. I know he will use it to motivate him for the upcoming outdoor season. I was proud of Jaivion's performance. I know it wasn't where she wanted to finish, but her future is extremely bright. She will be back next year."

On tap for Saturday, Dylan Templeman will finally get his opportunity to perform. He will get things started at 1 p.m. in the men's shot put. After that, it will be Braimbridge in the finals of the 400, the 200 and then the women's 4x400m relay team will wrap things up with their final.