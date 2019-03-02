BASKETBALL
Sub-State results Friday
BOYS
CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIPS
East Sub-State 1
Blue Valley Northwest 71, Olathe West 64
East Sub-State 2
KC Harmon 75, SM East 55
East Sub-State 3
SM South 50, Olathe East 44
East Sub-State 4
Olathe North 73, Blue Valley North 48
West Sub-State 1
Washburn Rural 55, Gardner-Edgerton 30
West Sub-State 2
Free State 60, Derby 55
West Sub-State 3
Wichita Southeast 78, Campus 56
West Sub-State 4
Lawrence 56, Garden City 51
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIPS
East Sub-State 1
Chanute 46, Miege 45
East Sub-State 2
KC Piper 83, Coffeyville 56
East Sub-State 3
Parsons 72, Independence 50
East Sub-State 4
Anderson County 60, Tonganoxie 50
West Sub-State 1
Wichita Trinity 60, Circle 50
West Sub-State 2
Andale 63, Rose Hill 45
West Sub-State 3
Augusta 68, Abilene 45
West Sub-State 4
Chapman 29, Nickerson 28
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
At Caney Valley
Baxter Springs 56, Galena 23
Girard 66, Caney Valley 55
At Eureka
Eureka 49, Osage City 41
Burlington 65, Erie 52
At Haven
Wichita Collegiate 55, Haven 50
Kingman 63, Belle Plaine 61
At Hoisington
Smoky Valley 49, Phillipsburg 43
TMP-Marian 66, Hoisington 54
At Kismet (Southwestern Heights)
Larned 60, Colby 37
Hugoton 70, Scott City 60
At Marysville
Maur Hill 49, Hiawatha 45 OT
Nemaha Central 64, Sabetha 38
At Perry-Lecompton
Perry-Lecompton 57, Wellsville 44
Silver Lake 86, Santa Fe Trail 75 2OT
At Riley County
Beloit 60, St. Marys 58 2OT
Riley County 57, Council Grove 42
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
At Butler CC
Caldwell 54, Madison 24
Moundridge 62, St. Paul 57 OT
At Emporia
Berean Academy 54, Wichita Classical 32
Olpe 45, Cedar Vale-Dexter 34
At Alma (Wabaunsee)
Blue Valley-Randolph 68, Beloit-St. John's 50
Lebo 71, Valley Falls 69
At Clay Center
Hanover 71, Rock Hills 26
Burlingame 52, Centralia 49
At Barton County CC
Osborne 66, Quinter 48
Northern Valley 63, Sylvan-Lucas 39
At WaKeeney
Central Plains 73, Stockton 25
Sharon Springs 62, St. Francis 40
At Dodge City CC
South Gray 67, Little River 58
Macksville 68, South Central 53
At Pratt CC
St. John 66, Minneola 27
Attica 44, Hodgeman County 38
GIRLS
CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIPS
East Sub-State 1
Aquinas 55, Lansing 28
East Sub-State 2
KC Schlagle 63, Spring Hill 54
East Sub-State 3
Blue Valley Southwest 72, KC Sumner 29
East Sub-State 4
Seaman 52, DeSoto 33
West Sub-State 1
Maize South 61, Salina Central 44
West Sub-State 2
Goddard 38, Hays 33
West Sub-State 3
McPherson 53, Carroll 32
West Sub-State 4
Wichita Heights 45, Maize 44
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
At Arma (Northeast)
Colgan 43, Humboldt 37
West Elk 54, Southeast-Cherokee 40
At Blue Rapids (Valley Heights)
Atchison County 44, Jefferson North 42
Jackson Heights 52, Valley Heights 44
At Conway Springs
Garden Plain 49, Hutchinson Trinity 41
Conway Springs 60, Bluestem 52
At Leoti (Wichita County)
WaKeeney 48, Oberlin 22
Plainville 50, Hoxie 43
At Marion
Wabaunsee 52, Hillsboro 19
Northern Heights 63, Herington 57
At Meade
Sublette 51, Meade 36
Stanton County 47, Lakin 31
At Pleasanton
Pleasanton 46, Lyndon 28
Olathe Heritage 50, Maranatha 44
At Sterling
Inman 34, Bennington 20
Sterling 58, Canton-Galva 34
BASKETBALL
Sub-state results Saturday
CLASS 6A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS
East Sub-State 1
Blue Valley North vs. Olathe Northwest
East Sub-State 2
Olathe East vs. Leavenworth
East Sub-State 3
Olathe South vs. SM Northwest
East Sub-State 4
Olathe North vs. Mill Valley
West sub-state 1
Liberal vs. Garden City
West Sub-State 2
Derby vs. Lawrence
West Sub-State 3
Topeka High vs. Manhattan
West Sub-State 4
Washburn Rural vs. Wichita South
CLASS 5A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS
East Sub-State 1
Bonner Springs vs. Spring Hill
East Sub-State 2
Basehor-Linwood vs. Seaman
East Sub-State 3
Pittsburg vs. KC Schlagle
East Sub-State 4
KC Washington vs. St. James Academy
West Sub-State 1
Maize vs. Eisenhower
West Sub-State 2
Andover Central vs. Maize South
West Sub-State 3
Carroll vs. McPherson
West Sub-State 4
Wichita Heights vs. Salina Central
CLASS 4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS
East Sub-State 1
Miege vs. Paola
East Sub-State 2
KC Piper vs. Chanute
East Sub-State 3
Baldwin vs. Parsons
East Sub-State 4
Labette County vs. Eudora
West Sub-State 1
Abilene vs. Wichita Trinity
West Sub-State 2
Nickerson vs. Rose Hill
West Sub-State 3
Circle vs. Pratt
West Sub-State 4
Ulysses vs. Wamego
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Caney Valley
B: Baxter Springs vs. Girard
G: Cherryvale vs. Columbus
At Eureka
B: Eureka vs. Burlington
G: Eureka vs. Burlington
At Haven
B: Wichita Collegiate vs. Kingman
G: Cheney vs. Haven
At Hoisington
B: Smoky Valley vs. TMP-Marian
G: Norton vs. Russell
At Kismet (Southwestern Heights)
B: Larned vs. Hugoton
G: Scott City vs. Cimarron
At Marysville
B: Maur Hill vs. Nemaha Central
G: Marysville vs. Nemaha Central
At Perry-Lecompton
B: Perry-Lecompton vs. Silver Lake
G: Jefferson West vs. Royal Valley
At Riley County
B: Beloit vs. Riley County
G: Clay Center vs. Riley County
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Arma (Northeast)
B: Yates Center vs. Colgan
G: Colgan vs. West Elk
At Blue Rapids (Valley Heights)
B: McLouth vs. Republic County
G: Atchison County vs. Jackson Heights
At Conway Springs
B: Hutchinson Trinity vs. Medicine Lodge
G: Garden Plain vs. Conway Springs
At Leoti (Wichita County)
B: Plainville vs. Ellis
G: WaKeeney vs. Plainville
At Marion
B: Mission Valley vs. Hillsboro
G: Wabaunsee vs. Northern Heights
At Meade
B: Lakin vs. Ness City
G: Sublette vs. Stanton County
At Pleasanton
B: Maranatha vs. Seabury
G: Pleasanton vs. Olathe Heritage
At Sterling
B: Inman vs. Sacred Heart
G: Inman vs. Sterling
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
At Butler CC
B: Caldwell vs. Moundridge
G: Waverly vs. Argonia
At Emporia
B: Berean Academy vs. Olpe
G: Olpe vs. Caldwell
At Wabaunsee
B: Blue-Valley Randolph vs. Lebo
G: Rural Vista vs. Frankfort
At Clay Center
B: Hanover vs. Burlingame
G: Beloit-St. John's vs. Hanover
At Barton County CC
B: Osborne vs. Northern Valley
G: Central Plains vs. Atwood
At WaKeeney
B: Central Plains vs. Sharon Springs
G: Golden Plains vs. Thunder Ridge
At Dodge City CC
B: South Gray vs. Macksville
G: South Central vs. Pretty Prairie
At Pratt CC
B: St. John vs. Attica
G: Spearville vs. South Gray