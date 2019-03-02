Prior to Saturday’s sub-state championship game in Ulysses, Tigers head coach Tim Hofferber told his team to think back to the last time the Ulysses girls basketball program had been to state.

There was nothing but puzzled looks, Hofferber said. That’s because none of the girls had been born, yet. In fact, they were about two decades away from being born, as 1981 was the last time the orange and black had been seen at state. Fans will get a good look this year, as the Tigers stymied visiting Wamego in a dominant 35-21 win in the 4A sub-state championship game at Ulysses.

“It’s hard to keep from smiling,” Hofferber said. “It was awesome. I’m really, really proud of them.”

The Ulysses program has been to state three times — 1973, 1979 and 1981 — but none since, Hofferber said.

To get there, the Tigers (17-4) clamped down on defense, holding the Red Raiders (11-9) to just five first-half points to take a 15-point lead into the second half.

“We played great defense,” Hofferber said. “They’re a team that likes to dribble-penetrate, and they’ve got very good guards who are good at jab-stepping and getting in and dumping it out to the perimeter. We wanted to deny that, and we wanted to make them one-dimensional, and we really did that.”

No Wamego player had more than five points.

“It’s not that they shot the ball horribly, it’s that we limited the shots they wanted to take,” Hofferber said.

Gina Ballesteros led the Tigers’ attack with 14 points — with four three-pointers — while Alyssa Castilleja and Madison Haney added eight each.

“They have a very good half-court trapping zone,” Hofferber said of Wamego, “and we really spread them out and knocked down some shots early that forced them to get out of that trap.”

The Tigers advance to the Class 4A state tournament Wednesday through March 9 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, with bracket opponents yet to be determined.

———

Wamego (11-9)

Billings 1 0-0 2, Alexander 1 0-0 3, Schoenbeck 1 0-0 2, Hoobler 1 0-0 3, Donnelly 0 0-4 0, Pettay 1 0-2 2, Beachler 2 0-0 5, Underwood 0 2-4 2, Quaker 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 2-10 21.

Ulysses (17-4)

Castilleja 3 1-5 8, Haney 3 0-0 8, Oglevie 1 0-0 2, Edwards 1 0-0 2, Ballesteros 5 0-0 14, Lerma 0 1-2 1, Rojas 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 2-8 35.

Wamego;3;2;8;8;—;21

Ulysses;8;12;7;8;—;35

3-point goals: Wamego 3 (Alexander 1, Hoobler 1, Beachler 1), Ulysses (Castilleja 1, Haney 2, Ballesteros 4).

Trojan girls rally to beat Sublette

The Stanton County Trojan earned a berth in the Class 2A state girls tournament next week with a 42-36 win over Sublette Saturday in the Meade 2A sub-state championship game.

The Trojans overcame an awful first half in which they scored just eight points to pour in 34 second-half points, hold the Larks to just three field goals in the final 16 minutes, and get the win over their Hi-Plains League rival after losing twice to them this season.

Sublette led 20-8 at halftime as the Trojans had trouble finding the basket. But the Trojans opened the second half with a 9-0 run to get right back into it.

And then to begin the fourth, Rylie Cook drilled a three-pointer to give Stanton County its first lead. A few minutes later, Cook hit another trey give Stanton County a 38-32 lead, and the Trojans held on from there.

Tucker led Stanton County with 16 points, and Cook had 14.

Kells led the Larks with 12 points, and Martinez added 10.

———

Stanton County 42, Sublette 36

Stanton Co.;2;6;16;18;--;42

Sublette;13;7;6;10;--;36

Stanton Co. (16-6)—Peterson 1 4-5 6, Coock 4 2-3 14, Aleman 0 0-1 0, Tucker 5 2-2 16, Chenowith 1 2-4 4, Snook 1 0-0 2. Totals 13-45 10-16 42.

Sublette (14-8)—Thornton 0 1-2 1, Desaire 3 0-1 6, Kells 4 4-7 12, Unruh 0 1-2 1, Lee 2 0-0 6, Martinez 2 4-4 6. Totals 10-44 10-18 36.

3-point goals: Stanton Co. 6-16 (Tucker 2, Cook 4), Sublette 4-14 (Lee 2, Martinez 2). Fouls: Stanton Co. 14, Sublette 16. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. Turnovers: Stanton Co. 12, Sublette 15.

South Gray girls hold off Spearville

South Gray’s Christy Wiebe went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, scoring five of her team-high 17 points, and the Rebels needed every tally to hold off Spearville in a 41-40 win in the Class 1A sub-state championship game Saturday in Pratt.

The Rebels held a 34-29 lead entering the final period, but the Lancers rallied for 11 points to pull within one in the final minute. But South Gray came up with a couple of key stops to seal the win and send the Rebels into the state tournament at Dodge City’s United Wireless Arena Wednesday through March 9.

Hannah Askew added 13 points for the Rebels.

———

South Gray (21-4)

Wiebe 4 7-7 17, Martens 2 3-3 7, Askew 5 3-3 13, Peters 2 0-2 4. Totals 13 16-18 41.

Spearville (19-5)

Miller 0 3-4 3, Ricke 0 4-4 4, Hartman 7 7-8 21, Ede 5 0-1 10, Stein 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 14-17 40.

South Gray;9;16;9;7;—;41

Spearville;12;8;9;11;—;40

3-point goals: South Gray 2 (Wiebe 2), Spearville 0.

South gray boys unable to defend state title

It might have been the most compelling of the whole Dodge City Community College sub-state round.

In the end, when the two teams started trading baskets, Macksville accomplished what few teams do. They beat South Gray, 71-58.

In the fourth, it started to look like the Rebels were down and out as the Mustangs expanded their lead to nine points on a shot by junior Harley Blaske that made it 55-46, but the Rebels battled back, cutting the deficit to a single point, 55-54, with 3:39 left.

South Gray scored with 1:32 left to make it 61-58, and took a timeout. But the Mustangs never allowed South Gray to score again, scoring the game’s final 10 points to win and advance to the state tournament in Dodge City next week.

South Gray ends its season at 23-2, and the Rebels' bid for back-to-back state championships fell short.

Lakin boys miss out on state trip

Lakin’s shot at returning to the state tournament fell short Saturday as the Broncs fell to Ness City, 66-58, in the 2A sub-state championship game in Meade.

Ness City led 10-9 after the first break, but extended that to 28-21 at halftime, before Lakin rallied.

Henry Chou tied the game at 34 with a layup at the 3:38 mark of the third, and Dominick Daniels gave the Broncs their first lead of the game (39-38) with a trey a half minute later — but they still trailed 45-44 heading into the final period.

Trailing 56-55, Lakin hit a drought, and the Eagles took advantage with eight straight points to pull away.

Chou scored 13 of his team’s 14 fourth-quarter points, but Andres Rios scored 14 of his team’s 21 in response to give Ness City the win.

Rios finished with 22 points while John Pfannenstiel added 13.

Chou led Lakin with 36 points while Daniels added 12, all on three-pointers.

Lakin finished the season 14-9.

Ness City (19-4) will move on to Hays next week and the 2A state tournament.

———

Ness City 66, Lakin 58

Lakin;9;12;23;14;--;58

Ness City;10;18;14;21;--;66

Lakin (14-9)—Banuelos 1 1-2 3, Gonzalez 1 0-0 3, Chou 15 2-2 36, Hudson 1 0-0 3, Hash 0 1-1 1, Daniels 4 0-0 12. Totals 22 4-5 58.

Ness City (19-4)—Guzman 4 2-2 9, E. Seib 2 0-2 5, Pfannenstiel 3 5-6 13, Rios 8 6-8 22, Reinhardt 8 1-1 17. Totals 24 14-19 66.

3-point goals: Lakin 10 (Gonzalez, Chou 4, Hudson, Daniels 4), Ness City 4 (Guzman, E. Seib, Pfannenstiel 2). Fouls: Lakin 22, Ness City 13. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.

Larned 69, Hugoton 67

The Larned Indians rallied from a 50-39 deficit entering the fourth quarter to stun the Hugoton Eagles, 69-67, Saturday in the 3A boys sub-state championship game in Kismet.

Damian Lewis hit six three-pointers and had a game-high 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift Hugoton (15-7). Larned was led by Mason Perez and Brayden Rupp, who each had 17 points.

———

Larned (16-6)

Perez 6 12 17, Rupp 7 0-0 17, Smith 1 1-1 3, Skelton 6 0-0 15, Sanger 4 0-0 10, Fletcher 1 4-4 7. Totals 25 10-12 69.

Hugoton (15-7)

Lewis 8 0-1 22, Valles 0 2-2 2, Harper 4 1-2 9, Luna 1 0-0 2, Hertel 2 1-1 5, Camacho 2 0-0 4, Montiel 5 3-4 14, Mirabal 2 4-4 9. Totals 24 11-14 67.

Larned;19;10;10;30;—;69

Hugoton;11;24;15;17;—;67

3-point goals: Larned 9 (Rupp 3, Skelton 3, Sanger 2), Hugoton 8 (Lewis 6, Montiel 1, Mirabal 1).