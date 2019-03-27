The McPherson College softball team was back in action on Tuesday in a conference match up with the Ottawa University Braves. The doubleheader was played out at Bulldog Park, and at the end of the day, each team took home a win.

Christie Betker got the start in the circle for the Bulldogs in game one. She had another strong outing, pitching another complete game. She gave up nine hits to the Braves, but did a great job of minimizing the damage. She got out of several jams, holding Ottawa to just two runs. Her stat line also included six more strikeouts and just won walk.

Unfortunately, she didn't get any run support from her offense. At the plate, the Bulldogs were shut out, and limited to just two hits. The two Bulldog hits were singles off of the bats of Jessica Jones and Maile Deutsch.

The Bulldogs salvaged the series by overcoming four defensive miscues, and defeating the Braves 6-4. Brittany Baroni got the start in the circle for the Bulldogs and worked the first four innings. She finished with four strikeouts and two walk, and allowed three runs on four hits. When she left the game, the Bulldogs were trailing 3-2, so unfortunately, she didn't factor into the win. In the fifth inning, the Bulldogs gave the ball back to Betker. She pitched the final three innings, giving up one run on four hits, with three more strikeouts and one walk. The Bulldogs came back to take lead with Betker in the circle, ultimately giving her the win.

This time the Bulldog offense came through, and gave Betker the run support she needed. They scored six runs on nine hits, including three extra base hits. Jones led the Bulldogs offense in game two, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. The other extra base hits were a triple by Kylecia Taylor and a solo home run by Deutsch.

"We couldn't get anything going offensively in game one," Bulldog head coach Tony Segovia said. "I feel like we pitched it well enough to stay in the game just couldn't get things going." He added, "It was good to bounce back and win game two. We did a good job coming from behind and got a few big hits from Maile and Christie came in a shut the door. We have to continue to build on this success."

With the split, the Bulldogs remain three games above .500 for the year at 15-12, and 4-2 in the KCAC. They have another tough KCAC matchup in front of them this weekend when they go on the road to take on Kansas Wesleyan University. The Bulldogs and Coyotes will play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.