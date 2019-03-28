WINFIELD—The McPherson College baseball team extended their current winning streak to seven games, their longest in nine seasons, with a 10-2 victory over the Southwestern College Moundbuilders on Wednesday afternoon. The win also completed a sweep for the Bulldogs over the Builders, their second series sweep of the season.

Games one and two were played a couple of weeks ago, but poor weather postponed game three until this afternoon. The Bulldogs took the first two games of the series, 10-0 and 16-14. On Wednesday, they picked up where they left off, scoring 10 runs on 13 hits and playing a clean game defensively with no errors.

Garrett Ham got the start for the Bulldogs on the mound. Ham picked up the win, going seven and two-thirds, allowing just two runs on seven hits. He also struck out five and walked two in securing his third win of the season. Tyler Dunn came out of the pen and finished off the eighth inning, striking out the only batter he faced. In the ninth, the Bulldogs gave the ball to Mairion Brunken to finish off the Builders. Brunken set the Builders down in order, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Six different Bulldogs joined the hit parade, and four of the six recorded multiple hits in the game. Dominick Ramos and Mark Strebin led the Bulldog offense, each going 3-for-5 with a pair of singles and a double. Nine of the ten Bulldog runs were scored off a ball put in play, and a third of those RBIs were driven in by Breven Baessler, who was 3 -or-6 with a run scored.

The Bulldogs led start to finish scoring runs in the first, third, fourth and seventh innings. They opened with a solo run in the first, then added another in the third. They put up a crooked number in the fifth, scoring another three runs and extending their lead to 5-0. After the Builders finally got on the board with a run in the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs responded by putting a five spot on the scoreboard in the next half inning, to take a 10-1 lead. The Builders added a second run in the bottom of the seventh, but that was the last of the scoring.

Bryan Moses, the Bulldog Skipper, summed up Wednesday's win saying, "This was a very complete game today for the dogs. We go a lot of two out hits, and our pitchers pounded the zone."

With the win, the Bulldogs are now 21-9 overall, and 12-5 in conference games. They currently are sitting in fourth place in the KCAC standings with five, three-game series remaining. Next up for the Dogs is a three-game set out at Bulldog Park this weekend against the Friends University Falcons. The two teams will meet for a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, then finish up with a single nine on Sunday at 1 p.m.