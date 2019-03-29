Emma Tull swept her two individual events and the Garden City High School girls swim team won its season opening meet on Thursday at the Garden City YMCA.

Tull dusted all swimmers with a 2 minutes, 28.81 seconds swim in the 200 individual medley, with teammate Ariana Salvidrez taking second nearly a full 30 seconds behind at 2:55.67. Tull also took first in the 100 backstroke (1:08.38), and the Buffs scored 334 team points, with Dodge City taking second with 279, Liberal third with 244 and Holcomb fourth with 146.

Salvidrez did win the 500 free for the Buffs in 6:39.77, and the Buffs won two of the three team relays — 200 medley and the 200 free, taking second in the 400 free.

The Buffs travel to Wichita Heights Friday for their second meet of the season.

200 Medley Relay—1. Garden City (Alcantar, Tull, Salvidrez, Chappel) 2:11.79; 4. Garden City (Dirks, Allen, Arana, Mongeau).

200 Free—2. Allen 2:34.91; 3. Alcantar 2:42.53; 4. Mongeau 3:00.30.

200 IM—1. Tull 2:28.81; 2. Salvidrez 2:55.67.

50 Free—2. Chappel 28.90; 8. Flores 36.49; 11. Duran 40.68.

100 Fly—3. Arana 1:25.18.

100 Free—3. Chappel 1:03.79; 11. Duran 1:34.14; 12. Alvarado 1:40.70.

500 Free—1. Salivdrez 6:39.77; 2. Dirks 7:13.93; 5. Moreno 8:24.33.

100 Back—1. Tull 1:08.38; 2. Alcantar 1:20.94; 3. Dirks 1:27.74.

200 Free Relay—1. Garden City (Chappel, Alcantar, Salvidrez, Tull) 1:57.66; 8. Garden City (Flores, Duran, Flores, Moreno) 2:37.25.

100 Breast—3. Allen 1:32.10; 9. Mongeau 1:44.34; 12. Flores 1:53.63.

400 Free Relay—2. Garden City (Dirks, Arana, Mongeau, Allen) 5:00.27.